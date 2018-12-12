“Sesame Street” is trying to raise awareness about childhood homelessness by introducing a homeless Muppet for the first time.

The Sesame Workshop expanded Lily’s story line to include that her family stays with friends after losing their home.

She was originally described as being food insecure because her family lacked consistent access to food.

Lily’s journey with homelessness will only appear in online resources and not in televised episodes.

The initiative launched Wednesday as a part of the “Sesame Street” in Communities program.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)