Several women accuse Morgan Freeman of harassment, inappropriate behavior

(WHDH) — Several women have accused iconic actor Morgan Freeman of harassment and inappropriate behavior, according to a CNN report.

Eight women told the news outlet that Freeman inappropriately touched them and made suggestive comments about their appearance. The women said they were harassed while on production sets and promotional tours.

One of the alleged victims, a young production assistant working on the set of the 2005 film “Going In Style,” said Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figure and clothing on a near-daily basis for several months. She claimed Freeman would rest his hand on her lower back or rub her lower back.

Freeman, 80, is one of Hollywood’s biggest starts. He has not commented on the allegations.

In all, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman as part of the investigation.

