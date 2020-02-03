Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(CNN) — Shakira’s tongue wagging had plenty of, well, tongues wagging.

That’s because many people didn’t get the possible cultural significance of the moment.

The Latina superstar co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and offered up plenty of moves including a rope dance and some guitar playing.

But it was her few seconds of wagging her tongue at the camera which launched plenty of memes.

“If I ain’t seen anything ever that’s more meme-worthy, I give you Shakira tongue lol,” one person tweeted.

But not everyone found it to be funny.

Along with all the jokes was also a possible explanation about what it meant.

“Debated whether to chime in, but so many disrespectful memes: Shakira wasn’t just being funny with the “tongue thing,” one person tweeted. “What she did is called a zaghrouta, an Arabic tradition used to express joy, excitement, celebration. typically heard at weddings. FYI, she’s part Lebanese.”

Shakira’s father is Lebanese.

