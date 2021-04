(WHDH) — Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal paid it forward at a jewelry store in Georgia.

Shaq surprised a man by offering to pay for his engagement ring after he overheard the man discussing setting up a payment plan.

The NBA star stepped in and took care of the whole bill.

Shaq said he’s just trying to make people smile during tough times.

