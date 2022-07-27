BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer Shawn Mendes has canceled the remainder of his North America and UK/Europe tour, citing “the toll that being back on the road (takes),” according to a post on his social media accounts.

Mendes was scheduled to perform at TD Garden on August 5. He said in a statement on social media that he had already postponed the past few weeks of shows due to the strain.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he said.

He said he had hoped to be able to resume the tour after some time off, “but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

He said he still plans to make new music and tour in the future.

