BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time, fans rallied in Boston Common to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship.

Carrying signs and snacking on cookies decorated in the pop star’s image, several of Spears’ fans called the conservatorship abusive.

One fan decided to make the message permanent by inking it on his arm.

“For me, Britney is a symbol of women across the United States who are trapped in patriarchal relationships they can’t get out of and I think she needs to be freed as soon as possible,” said James Davis.

Spears’ father, James ‘Jamie” Parnell Spears, has had decision-making power over her personal life and finances for more than 13 years.

The movement is, “for people who are unable to make their own life decisions or manage their own money,” rally organizer Teena Devine said. “She’s gone on how many world tours, had Vegas residencies, produced how many albums and music videos. This isn’t the case for her, she doesn’t need this.”

Spears recently celebrated with cartwheels after a Los Angeles judge allowed her to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship battle.

The high-profile attorney she selected has worked with actor Sean Penn and director Steven Spielberg. Their first demand — Spears’ father’s resignation.

An attorney for Jamie Spears said in court that he would not resign.

Another hearing is scheduled for September.

But, for now, the calls of support for the singer are echoing from New England.

“I’ve had so many happy moments in my life affiliated with Britney Spears,” said organizer Teena Devine. “She comes on you just want to get up and dance.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)