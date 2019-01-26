Shia LaBeouf turned rehab into a writing room for new film

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Shia LaBeouf latest film was born in an unusual place — court-ordered rehab.

The actor spent time writing the script for his semi-autobiographical “Honey Boy” while he was being treated for substance abuse after a 2017 arrest.

Israeli director Alma Har’el got an email from the actor with the script attached. She called it “pretty mind blowing.”

In the film, the former “Transformers” star plays an alcoholic and abusive father of a child actor.

Har’el complemented LaBeouf for his bravery: “He stepped into his own trauma and played his father in it — the most complicated relationship he’s ever had.”

