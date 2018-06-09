(WHDH) – Shonda Rhimes – the creator and producer behind hit the television shows “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and many more – has selected her first project for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shondaland – her production company – and Netflix have acquired the rights to the viral New York Magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” The article chronicles a 27-year-old who posed as a German heiress, conning New York’s wealthy, hotels, and financial institutions.

The NY Mag article – along with a Vanity Fair article written by a photo editor who Delvey conned $62,000 out of – have been widely circulated online.

Rhimes is attached to write the series; her first for Netflix.

The project also marks the first show Rhimes created for Shondaland show since “Scandal.” Rhimes, however, is involved as an executive producer for several shows from her production company including, “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Station 19,” and “For the People.”

The producer recently left ABC Studios for Netflix. THR reports Rhimes signed a nine-figure, five-year deal with the streaming giant.

