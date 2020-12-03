In this photo provided by Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) launches a daring rescue attempt aboard an enemy ship, in "Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith." (AP Photo/ Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox)

BOSTON (WHDH) - “Star Wars” fans may be able to get a glimpse of their favorite characters in-person as a new television series is set to begin filming in Boston and London next month.

Shooting for “Star Wars: Kenobi” is slated to start on Jan. 4 in the two major cities, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance Production List.

The TV series is about “Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy,” according to the FTIA’s project summary.

No additional information about the series was released.

