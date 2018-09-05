LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Singer Demi Lovato is trying to move on after her drug overdose in July.

She’s leaving old things behind, and that apparently also includes her home where the incident happened.

Lovato recently listed the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom Hollywood Hills home for sale.

According to the listing, the house offers “unobstructed views from downtown to the Pacific Ocean” and sits on an acre of land.

She is asking for $9.5 million for the 5,500-square-foot-home.

Lovato is currently in rehab.

