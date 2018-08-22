BRISBANE, Australia (WHDH) — A 14-year-old girl grieving the loss of her mother received a warm embrace from singer Pink during her concert Monday.

Pink stopped her show after seeing Leah Murphy’s signs about her late mother who was supposed to attend the concert.

She waded into the crowd towards Murphy and gave her a hug before taking a selfie with the teen.

Murphy’s aunt says the encounter lifted Murphy’s spirits during the difficult time and the teen hasn’t stopped smiling since the show.

