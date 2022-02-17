BOSTON (WHDH) - Single-day tickets for the 2022 Boston Calling music festival were made available for purchase on Thursday morning.

The three-day festival will make its return to Allston on Memorial Day weekend with headliners Metallica, The Strokes, and Foo Fighters.

Various one-day ticket packages, as well as a two-day general admission option, can be purchased here.

To view the full day-to-day lineup, click here.

