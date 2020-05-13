(CNN) — Tony Hawk celebrated his 52nd birthday by announcing on Twitter the return of two of the most iconic skateboarding games

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” 1 and 2 are being remastered for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The games will be released on September 4, and will be packaged, publisher Activision announced. The remaster is being handled by studio Vicarious Visions.

The entire roster from the original will be returning. Joining Hawk are Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg and Chad Muska.

The original levels, tricks, modes and many songs from the iconic soundtrack will be returning as well. There will also be some new tricks such as the revert, lip tricks and wall plants.

The graphics have been boosted to a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second for a smoother experience.

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5” came out in 2015 and was the latest release in the series, so gamers will certainly welcome the return of the original classics for current generation consoles.

