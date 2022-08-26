BOSTON (WHDH) - A slide in Detroit was forced to make changes after many kids ended up catching air on their wild rides.

Video of trips down the slide went viral after the slide, which is in Detroit’s Belle Isle Park, sent many kids airborne as they raced to the bottom.

Changes to the slide were made to limit speeds out of concern for rider safety. The park also added extra staff to ensure safety and show people how to properly ride down the slide.

“What I noticed was the impact that they were hitting the ground with coming off of the hills,” Kenyatta Mccadney said. “If they would’ve kept riding on the slide, someone would have gotten hurt.”

