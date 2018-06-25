WASHINGTON (CNN) – Wakanda is heading to Washington. The National Museum of African American History and Culture announced that it has added several objects from the record-breaking film Black Panther to its collection.

Items include T’Challa’s suit, worn by actor Chadwick Boseman in the film, an autographed script of the movie, and two dozen behind-the-scenes photos.

The museum said they acquired the items after a screening of Black Panther in February. The Smithsonian said plans for when and how the objects will be displayed are still under consideration.

Black Panther landed at the top of the box office for five straight weeks, making an estimated $201.8 million in its opening weekend alone.

Boseman recently reprised his role of T’Challa in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which has become the fifth highest grossing film of all-time.

