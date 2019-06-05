(WHDH) — Actor Jussie Smollett will not be returning to “Empire” for its sixth and final season, according to the series co-creator.

Co-creator Lee Daniels shot down a media report from Variety on Twitter that implied Smollett would be returning to the show.

“This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire,” he tweeted.

Smollett had been written out of previous episodes after being accused of faking a hate crime against himself earlier this year in Chicago.

He was charged with multiple felony counts that prosecutors eventually dropped.

@Variety @JoeOtterson This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD — lee daniels (@leedanielsent) June 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)