(WHDH) — Snapchat’s new design has angered a lot of people, but it’s one celebrity’s tweet that could be cause for concern.

Snapchat lost six percent in the stock market Thursday, working out to more than $1.3 billion is loss value.

Some said a tweet by Kylie Jenner is to blame.

“So does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… Ugh this is so sad!” Jenner tweeted.

She followed that with a second tweet saying that she loved the app, calling it her first love.

Recently the app made more changes to the user experience, leading to a Change.org petition that has already gained more than one million signatures.

The company has acknowledged that the update has felt uncomfortable for many, adding they will be rolling out updates soon to correct any issues that users are facing.

Snapchat also said they will listen closely to find new ways for the service to improve.

