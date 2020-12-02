(Left to right)Co-stars, Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Kate Flannery and Mindy Kaling along with the rest of the cast of "The Office" celebrate their nomination as "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

(WHDH) — There’s only a few weeks left for Netflix users to binge watch their favorite shows that will soon be leaving the streaming platform.

Time Magazine reported that some of Netflix’s most binge-worthy shows won’t be returning in the new year.

“The Office,” which follows the hijinks of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, is set to leave the streaming platform on Dec. 31.

All six seasons of “Gossip Girl” are also scheduled to be removed on that date.

“Dexter” will reportedly be leaving Netflix on Dec. 30, “The West Wing” on Dec. 24, and the “Hart of Dixie” on Dec. 14.

In addition to these TV shows, several popular movies are set to be taken off Netflix, including “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” on Dec. 4, and multiple “Indiana Jones” films on Dec. 31.

