Sony bringing back original PlayStation, 20 classic games

(WHDH) — Sony is going back in time with its signature gaming system.

The company is bringing back its original PlayStation but with a twist. The new miniaturized version will be called ‘PlayStation Classic’.

The console will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles. They include fan-favorites such as “Final Fantasy 7,” “Jumping Flash” and “Tekken 3.”

A full list of games will be announced in the near future, including more “favorites,” according to a news release.

The console will go on sale on Dec. 3. It will cost $99.99.

It’s not the first time a classic console has been brought back in miniature form.

Nintendo’s Classic Edition was introduced in 2016. It costs around $60 and comes with 30 classic games.

