NEW YORK (WHDH) - A cast member of the Broadway show “Come From Away” was overcome with emotion when Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc surprised her on stage with her diploma.

Emily Walton decided to pursue a degree in psychology when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“When the lights went out on Broadway and we were all looking for something to do, Emily decided to do something important. She went back to school to get her college degree,” LeBlanc said on stage after Walton had just completed a show.

Walton said that the pandemic “gave me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of mine.”

“I felt like I woke up every day with a purpose when a lot of people I know were struggling to find that, especially in our industry,” she continued.

SNHU has been unable to hold an in-person graduation ceremony, so LeBlanc brought Walton’s diploma to her.

Walton says this is a moment she will never forget.

“To have that happen at my workplace with all these people that I love, like in lieu of a graduation, it’s more than I could ever ask for,” she said.

Walton added that she plans to hang her diploma at the theater to remind herself of her accomplishments when she’s getting ready to go on stage.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)