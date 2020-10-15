BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be in Boston next month to film a new Netflix movie.

The movie entitled “Don’t Look Up” by director and writer Adam McKay will feature Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and Timothée Chalamet, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley will also reportedly make appearances in the film.

“Don’t Look Up” is about two scientists who go on a media tour to warn the world after they discover a meteor will impact the Earth in 6 months.

Lawrence and DiCaprio are slated to play the two scientists.

Shooting for the movie is reportedly slated to begin on Nov. 19 in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)