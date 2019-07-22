State says not so fast on fake German heiress’ Netflix deal

Anna Sorokin, center, and her lawyer Todd Spodek, right, arrive for her sentencing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sorokin, who claimed to be a wealthy German heiress, was sentenced to four to 12 years behind bars for defrauding New York banks and hotels. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want to prevent the fake German heiress and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin from profiting from her highly publicized case.

The New York Attorney General’s Office recently invoked a state law that forbids criminals from profiting off their crimes in a court challenge to a Netflix deal Sorokin signed last year.

Prosecutors say proceeds from the production should go to the Manhattan banks and hotels Sorokin defrauded out of nearly $200,000.

A message was sent to Sorokin’s attorney Monday seeking comment.

Sorokin lived a lavish lifestyle in New York’s high society and duped banks and celebrities into believing she was a wealthy heiress.

She was sentenced in May to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of grand larceny and theft.

