Steve Carell talks about latest movie that deals with serious topic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A special screening took place in Boston Thursday night for a new movie starring Massachusetts native Steve Carell.

It’s called “Beautiful Boy,” and it tackles a tough topic many families may be dealing with.

The comedian was at the screening at AMC Lowes Boston Common Theater, taking on an issue that’s no laughing matter.

“It’s very relevant right now. It’s very timely,” he said. “It’s a topic that if it hasn’t affected you personally, you know someone it’s affected.”

Despite the cold weather in the city tonight, a line of moviegoers wrapped around the theater, some telling 7News the topic of the movie is all too familiar.

“I actually have a personal connection to drug addiction, and this movie is really important and it’s definitely something that can bring awareness to it,” said moviegoer Ava Petrecca.

The seriousness of “Beautiful Boy” is a stark contrast to some of Carell’s most famous roles of the past. He played quirky boss Michael Scott in “The Office” and a modest bachelor in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

But Carell says his life outside of the spotlight played a factor in his decision to take on this latest role.

“It really spoke to me on a personal level because I have kids, and it felt very honest and very raw and very truthful,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)