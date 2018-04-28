(CNN) – The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored the late Steve Irwin Thursday with a posthumous star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Irwin’s family and an anaconda, of course, accepted the star on his behalf. His daughter, Bindi, spoke about her father at the event.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s support. It means the world to us as a family. We try to continue Dad’s legacy, each and every day. And we want to make sure everything he lived and died for continues on into the future,” she said.

Irwin, an animal activist and host of “Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray while diving off Australia’s North Coast.

