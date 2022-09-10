ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stephen Tyler made a surprise visit to Aerosmiths old apartment in Allston while the band was in town for their show at Fenway this week.

Tyler dropped by his old pad on Wednesday night and met current residents of the building where he and his Aerosmith bandmates lived in the 1970s.

Tyler even chatted with the current occupant of the Commonwealth Avenue apartment where the band wrote some of its biggest hits including “Dream On.”

The visit to 1325 Commonwealth Ave. isn’t the first for Tyler, who played a set on the front steps of the apartment in 2012. The building has a plaque outside to mark the “Aerosmith Apartment.”

“This was so surreal,” Katie Cotter, who lives in the building, said.

Before Tyler’s visit, the Aerosmith logo was projected on the front of the building.

Five spots in Boston put Aerosmith projections on their buildings as part of the band’s 50th-anniversary tour.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)