WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A young actor from Waltham is getting his big break with a star role in the newly released movie “A Journal for Jordan.”

Jalon Christian, 14, plays the role of Jordan, the son of Michael B Jordan’s character Army Sgt. Charles Monroe King.

“It still doesn’t really feel quite real yet,” Jalon said.

The film directed by Denzel Washington is based on the true story of King who wrote journal entries providing love and advice for his son before he was killed in action in Baghdad.

Jalon says the fact that the movie is based on a true story made this role extra special to him.

“I just felt I had to represent Jordan because I didn’t want to go in there and not be Jordan because even if it’s not a real person, you should still represent them to the best of your capacity, but it’s a real person and they’re going to see this and I wanted to make sure he felt heard, represented and seen,” he said.

Jalon began modeling when he was six years old and moved out to Los Angeles with his mother three years ago.

He then worked on his craft before landing the chance to work on “A Journal for Jordan.”

Jalon said it was incredible to work with stars like Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington.

“To work with Mr. Washington was so much fun,” he said. “There were moments with him where it’s like he’s serious and you do not want to mess around. There are other moments where we’re kind of like silly and goofy and he’s just a huge Care Bear. I love him.”

“A Journal for Jordan” is out in theaters now.

Jalon is also starring in the movie “Black Adam” featuring Dwayne Johnson, which is slated to be released in July.

