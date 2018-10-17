(WHDH) — When Sudbury native Chris Evans isn’t busy saving America as a Marvel superhero, he’s standing up for dads on social media.

Evans, known for his role of Captain America, went on the defense after TV personality Piers Morgan made negative comments about actor Daniel Craig who was photographed holding his baby on his chest in a sling.

Morgan tweeted the picture with the caption: “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond.”

Evans responded with a tweet that read, “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Several dads took the comment section to share their pictures of them holding their babies in slings.