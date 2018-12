A little boy’s wish came true on Christmas.

His parents surprised him with a special gift.

Shawn couldn’t be more excited to get Ariana Grande tickets for Christmas.

The superfan wasn’t able to contain his emotions when he realized he’d be seeing his favorite singer live in concert.

Shawn’s aunt filmed the reaction, and it’s gone viral on Twitter.

