(CNN) — Supermodel Gigi Hadid has announced that she will donate all her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of snaps from various fashion shows.

Hadid, who is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, told her 72 million followers that while she couldn’t control her hectic work schedule, she was keen to help those in need. She credited model Mica Argañaraz for inspiring her decision.

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine.”

From Michael Kors in New York to Vivienne Westwood in Paris, Hadid has walked in numerous shows this month while fashion weeks took place across New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Hadid went on to say she will also use her earnings to continue to support Palestinians and concluded the post by writing: “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war-not leaders.”

Hadid’s announcement comes days after Ukraine-born actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to help refugees fleeing her native country.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are also fundraising to help the country’s refugees.

