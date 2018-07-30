FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Singer Taylor Swift headlined Gillette Stadium Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The show included a star-studded guest list.

Model Gigi Hadid was spotted at Saturday’s concert with A-list couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Video from the concert shows the group singing their hearts out to “Should’ve Said No.”

Reynolds and Lively have a special connection to Swift’s music – their daughter’s voice was used during an introduction in the show.

The concert was part of Swift’s stadium tour for her latest album, “Reputation.”

