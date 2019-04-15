(WHDH) — Taylor Swift launched a cryptic countdown clock on her website, sending her fans into a frenzy.

Swift is doing something on April 26, and if the past is any indication, there’s new music on the horizon.

Adding to the mystery, Swift changed her Twitter profile picture to the same pearly background on her website.

Swift also posted a photo of a pink heart made of sparkling gems.

This isn’t the first time Swift has left her fans in anticipation.

The singer wiped her social media accounts for three days in 2017 before coming back online with a 10-second video clip of a snake.

Two days later, Swift announced her new album “Reputation.”

