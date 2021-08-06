(CNN) — Taylor Swift is hinting at the music and collaborators on the long-awaited re-release of “Red.”

On Thursday, the singer shared a mysterious video of a vault, opening it to re-recorded tracks from her 2012 album.

In the 30-second video, scrambled words appear on the screen, which had fans guessing who will be making an appearance on the “Taylor’s Version” re-release.

Swift captioned the video: “*presses post* *cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest.”

One fan thought she cracked the code, tweeting, “THESE ARE ALL WORDS IN THE PUZZLE!!!! nothing, first, forever, ronan, about, message, winter, thing, every, chris, stapleton, sheeran, stone, think, bottle, better, nights, minute, phoebe, bridgers!!!!!!!”

Some fans speculated that the clues also hinted at Swift releasing never-before-heard songs. Others wrote out the letters to try to solve the words.

“Red” is set for re-release in November.

The-CNN-Wire

