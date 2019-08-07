Taylor Swift invites Hanover super fan to private party

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Hanover girl lived out her wildest dreams when pop megastar Taylor Swift invited her to a private party.

Proving there is no bad blood between her and her fans, Swift invited about a dozen girls to her family home in Nashville Tennesee for an exclusive look at her upcoming album.

Caroline Jackson has been a proud member of Swift’s fanbase, known as the “Swiftys”, since she was 6-years-old and runs a social media account dedicated to her favorite singer.

There was one point when she was playing the album where she was talking about how she likes to have her song titles be common phrases,” Jackson said citing hits like “Shake it Off” and “Bad Blood.”

Jackson said she was so overwhelmed by the experience she was brought to tears.

She was surprised by Swift’s knowledge of her past recalling her photo from the Women’s March in Boston this past year.

“She said, ‘You’re from Massachusetts, I know that,” Jackson recalled.

Though the teen can not give any clues about Swift’s much anticipated new release, she did say the new additions to Swift’s catalog do not disappoint.

“I definitely think there is something for everybody on it,” she said.

That special meet and greet was supposed to take place in Swift’s Rhode Island mansion however, word got out about the gathering and it was moved to her parents house at the last minute for safety.

