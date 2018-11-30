(WHDH) — Taylor Swift is the most influential person on Twitter these days, according to a social media analysis company.

Brandwatch released its yearly list of top 10 most influential people on Wednesday, placing the pop singer at the top.

The company scores Twitter users on a range of metrics but mostly on how much engagement their tweets create.

Despite tweeting only 13 times in 2018, Swift scored the highest with 98 points out of a possible 100.

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne came in second with 97 points.

Several other big names tied for third on the list with 96 points, including President Trump, singers Katy Perry and Demi Lovato, and reality star Kim Kardashian West.

