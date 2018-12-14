(WHDH) — Taylor Swift chose her 29th birthday to make the big announcement that her popular “Reputation” stadium tour is coming to Netflix.

She called the film a “memento of the memories we all made together this year.”

It is set to air on New Year’s Eve.

This year has been turbulent for Swift, who faced multiple safety issues related to stalkers.

Rolling Stone reported she started using facial recognition technology at her concerts to try to identify her known stalkers.

This came after a man broke into Swift’s home last year and took a bath.

