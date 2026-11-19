Taylor Swift has entered the building. The pop powerhouse lit up the 2026 Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, performing her song for the “Toy Story 5” film, “I Knew It, I Knew You” — with a bit of her 2006 country hit “Our Song” mixed in for good measure.

She began backstage, in the halls of Nashville’s famed Bridgestone Arena, before hitting the stage, joined by Keith Urban on banjo, as if no time had passed.

But it’s been 13 years since Swift last performed at the CMA Awards, a decade after her last appearance there and 17 years after being named the youngest entertainer of the year in the show’s history.

Consider it a treat in a night full of them. The show began with a powerful tribute to the larger-than-life Dolly Parton. The American icon died in August at age 80, and her legacy will be felt for many decades to come.

Host Lainey Wilson got the celebration started, duetting Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” with the legendary singer-songwriter Vince Gill.

Then she was joined by singer Brad Paisley in a funny opening monologue where the pair sang modern parodies of famous country songs: Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” became “Data Miner’s Daughter,” and Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” was transformed into “Always On My Phone.”

The 60th annual CMA Awards are broadcast live on ABC and Disney+ and will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see: This is Ella Langley’s night

The first award of the night went to Ella Langley, who accepted the trophy for single of the year for her history-making single “Choosin’ Texas,” presented to her by “Heartland” actor Jessica Chastain.

Competition was fierce: Swift’s song for the “Toy Story 5” film, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” was also nominated in the category, as were Langley’s own “Be Her,” Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” and Cody Johnson’s “The Fall.”

And then Langley was back on stage almost immediately afterward — to perform her joyous “Loving Life Again” with a string quartet and to pick up another award, when “Choosin’ Texas” was named song of the year.

“This song is the gift that keeps on giving,” she said in her speech.

No shortage of awards and performances at the CMA Awards

A standout set arrived early: Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert duetted “Horses & Divorces” — a song from Musgraves’ latest album, “Middle of Nowhere,” that doubles as a delicious resolution from the pair of former frenemies — with its norteño accordion and shout-along lyrics. The stage was set to look like an ’80s beauty parlor, recalling one of Parton’s most famous acting roles: the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias.”

The modern traditionalist Zach Top debuted a new one, the bluegrass-y “Moonshine.” Before he left the stage, Dierks Bentley joined for a tribute to the late John Anderson. They sang his 1983 single “Swingin’.” Mumford & Sons teamed up with Chris Stapleton for “Here.”

Best new artist went to Stephen Wilson Jr.; Brooks & Dunn took home vocal duo for the 17th time.

“I love to hear myself talk, and I’ve actually run out of things to say,” Kix Brooks said in his acceptance speech. “Thanks for making us famous.”

“Follow the yellow brick road,” added Ronnie Dunn.

Later in the night, they will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brothers Osborne, Hardy, Luke Bryan, Marcus King and Halestorm will pay tribute to the legendary country music duo.

What else is noteworthy at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Langley is competing for the night’s highest honor — entertainer of the year — alongside Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Stapleton and Wilson.

Last year, Wilson took home the top prize in addition to hosting and performing. This year marks her third consecutive year as host (and second consecutive year as solo host).

Other performers include Combs, Megan Moroney, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw and Tucker Wetmore. Johnson said Tuesday that he was pulling out of his performance and wouldn’t attend, citing mental and physical exhaustion.

Prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

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