(WHDH) — Taylor Swift is speaking out about Scooter Braun’s sale of her master recordings.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday to post a lengthy and emotional message to her more than 87 million followers about the music executive.

Back in June 2019, Braun acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label despite her objections.

Braun has now gone on to sell the recordings to a private equity company even though the singer was working to get the music back.

In her Twitter message, Swift said she was never given the opportunity to buy them back and was instead asked to sign a very strict non-disclosure agreement stating she would only speak positively about Braun before any talks could move forward.

Swift’s last two albums, “Lover” and “Folklore,” were released through Universal Music Group.

She said in her message that she has begun re-recording her old music.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)