Taylor Swift surprises newly engaged fans with serenade

Superstar Taylor Swift made one couple’s wildest dreams come true when she surprised them at their engagement party in Los Angeles over the weekend.

After Alex Goldschmidt proposed to his fiance Ross Girard, the pair hosted an engagement party with friends and family, but Goldschmidt had one more surprise in store.

Three years later, I proposed at the spot where I realized he was the one. ❤️https://t.co/AgXQJHuLuH pic.twitter.com/kyykXuBwvc — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 24, 2019

“I would like to welcome, and if you would give a warm welcome to my friend Taylor,” Goldschmidt said just before Swift entered the room with her guitar.

I will never be able to thank @taylorswift13 enough. 😭 I am the luckiest man in the world and now I don't know what @rossgirard and I will do for the wedding. pic.twitter.com/WvhtNJdFuP — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 24, 2019

“I’ve been off tour for a while, but hopefully it’s still all right,” Swift said. “This is from Alex but sung by me.”

Swift sang an acoustic version of “King of My Heart” from her most recent album “Reputation.”

Alex had reached out to Swift and told her he was going to propose, adding that this song had special meaning to the couple.

After the performance, Goldschmidt took to Twitter to thank Swift, writing, “I have never felt so overwhelmed with love and exhaustion in my life. Taylor Swift is an angel who gives the best gifts.”