Taylor Swift’s new ‘Lover Fest’ tour includes 2 nights at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Taylor Swift announced a new summer 2020 tour on Tuesday, which includes a pair of shows in the Bay State.

Swift will perform at Gillette Stadium on July 31 and Aug. 1 when her “Lover Fest” tour comes to Foxborough.

As of right now, Swift’s only other stop in the United States will be a two-night stand at SOFI Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West! https://t.co/xw6YMN38WE pic.twitter.com/IhVPQ8DMUG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2019

Opening acts for her shows have not yet been announced.

Swift is expected to announce additional tour dates at a later time.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 14. Existing Taylor Swift Verified Ticketmaster Fans can register to buy tickets on Sept. 19.

Her tour schedule is as follows:

June 20: Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Boutique

June 24: Berlin, Germany – The Waldbühne

June 26: Oslo, Norway – Oslo Sommertid

July 1: Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

July 3: Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

July 5: Nîmes, France – Festival de Nîmes

July 9: Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive

July 18: Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

July 25: Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium

July 26: Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium

July 31: Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 1: Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)