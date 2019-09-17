Taylor Swift’s new ‘Lover Fest’ tour includes 2 nights at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Taylor Swift announced a new summer 2020 tour on Tuesday, which includes a pair of shows in the Bay State.

Swift will perform at Gillette Stadium on July 31 and Aug. 1 when her “Lover Fest” tour comes to Foxborough.

As of right now, Swift’s only other stop in the United States will be a two-night stand at SOFI Stadium in Los Angeles.

Opening acts for her shows have not yet been announced.

Swift is expected to announce additional tour dates at a later time.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 14. Existing Taylor Swift Verified Ticketmaster Fans can register to buy tickets on Sept. 19.

Her tour schedule is as follows:

  • June 20: Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Boutique
  • June 24: Berlin, Germany – The Waldbühne
  • June 26: Oslo, Norway – Oslo Sommertid
  • July 1: Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
  • July 3: Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival
  • July 5: Nîmes, France – Festival de Nîmes
  • July 9: Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive
  • July 18: Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque
  • July 25: Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium
  • July 26: Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium
  • July 31: Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium
  • Aug. 1: Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

 

