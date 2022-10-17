(CNN) — Taylor Swift takes over Times Square.

To celebrate her upcoming album “Midnights,” Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21.

“Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life’s triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor’s music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond,” read a Spotify statement from. “This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album’s release.”

Fans will get a sneak peek of new lyrics from her album each day on a billboard in Times Square in New York.

Additionally, Swift will share clips about “Midnights.”

“I should not be left to my own devices…” it read.

More lyrics will appear on different billboards across the world.

