(WHDH) — Model Chrissy Teigen put TSA to the test.

She asked if she could bring her “emotional support casserole” on board her flight.

Teigen first tweeted at American Airlines saying:

If I don’t have a carry-on, can I bring a large ceramic casserole dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane? I am not kidding, is this okay? Is it too blunt/heavy an object? I’ll cry if they throw it away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2018

TSA responded, confirming that she could bring the casserole dish as a carry-on.

Teigen posted a video of herself putting the container through security.

After the casserole passed through, she posted a picture of her and the dish saying, “We made it!”

