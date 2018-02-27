(WHDH) — Model Chrissy Teigen put TSA to the test.
She asked if she could bring her “emotional support casserole” on board her flight.
Teigen first tweeted at American Airlines saying:
TSA responded, confirming that she could bring the casserole dish as a carry-on.
Teigen posted a video of herself putting the container through security.
After the casserole passed through, she posted a picture of her and the dish saying, “We made it!”
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)