Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song and video after being freed

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, Milan, Italy. Hernandez is set to testify Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, as a prosecution witness at the federal trial of alleged members of a violent New York City gang. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

(CNN) — Tekashi 6ix9ine is not wasting any time.

The rapper was reportedly released from house arrest on Sunday and within hours released both a new single, “Punani,” and a music video for it. The title of the song is a slang word for female genitalia.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released in April from a federal prison four months before he was due to have completed his 2-year sentence.

The popular artist was allowed to complete his sentence at home after his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, argued that Hernandez’s asthma made him vulnerable to the coronavirus.

He was sentenced late last year after pleading guilty to charges related to gang activity in New York. He was granted a reduced sentence after he cooperated with federal investigators and informed on his former gang associates.

Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a clip of the music video on his verified Instagram account.

“WHO SAÏD WE AINT OUTSIDEEEEE,” he wrote in the caption. “PUNANI FREE.”

He released his first post incarceration single, “GOOBA,” in May.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved