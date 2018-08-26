Terminally ill dog embarks on bucket list adventures

ARLINGTON, V.A. (WHDH)- A dog in Arlington, Virginia was diagnosed with terminal cancer in July. Now he is getting the chance to live life to the fullest.

Smoke, a 10-year-old hound, was living at the Animal Welfare League’s shelter for about a month when he was diagnosed with cancer. No estimate could be given on how long Smoke has left, so the AWLA decided to take matters into their own hands and fill his final days with as many tail wags as they could by creating a bucket list.

The list includes go for a hike, ride in a convertible, get a full “doggie-massage” and eat a cheeseburger.

Smoke has been able to complete many of the things on his bucket list including his number one desire, find a forever family.

He and his new furry brother are getting along great, and his new mom, Amy, are the perfect match, according to a post on the AWLA Facebook page.

“He is so dang cute! He refuses to sit on the floor”, Amy said about his new-found love of beds and sofas, “the sunroom is the only spot where he will lay on the floor”. He reportedly enjoys watching the world go by out the windows. “He’s such a lover”, Amy said, “and everybody loves him”.

In the last few weeks Smoke has had the opportunity to visit Nationals stadium where he was given a new leash and some ice cream, he enjoyed a “puppacino” and a donut with the Arlington police and took a ride in a firetruck.

Anyone interested in making donations to the AWLA in Smoke’s honor can do so via the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist.

