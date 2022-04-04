BOSTON (WHDH) - A Berklee College alum took home some hardware on music’s biggest night.

Jaclyn Sanchez won a Grammy for her work on this year’s Album of the Year– Jon Batiste’s “We Are.”

Sanchez worked as a recording engineer on that record and worked side-by-side with Batiste to put it together.

“He was just an incredible human being. As you can see from his speech, he’s very humble, very kind, very down to Earth and he’s just full of energy it’s like you’re around him and you’re just happy,” she said.

Sanchez graduated from Berklee in 2012 and said she is grateful to the school for putting her in the position she’s in now.

“When I first got to Berklee, I actually almost quit the engineering program at first because I was so scared,” she said. “Because I was the only woman in the class. I didn’t know what a compressor was or EQ. I didn’t know anything and then I ended up being really good at it and I fell in love with the art of sound.”

When it comes to offering advice to current students, Sanchez said to be open-minded.

“Be open-minded with where your path can take you but also have a target and a vision and stick to it,” she said. “You know the sacrifice is worth it. It’s a long game if you want to be in this industry it’s not a short-term game.”

