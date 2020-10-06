(CNN) — In light of the pandemic, studios are continuing to shift movie release dates.

Warner Bros. has confirmed to CNN that the eagerly awaited film “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson has been moved from October 1, 2021, to March 4, 2022, while “Shazam! 2” will be released on June 2, 2023, instead of November 4, 2022.

“The Flash” will hit theaters on November 4, 2022, instead of June 3, 2022, while “Dune” will be released on October 1, 2021, instead of December 18, 2020.

“Black Adam,” which was due out on December 22, 2021, and “Minecraft,” which was scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022, have both been postponed with no new dates announced.

Meanwhile, the untitled “Matrix” sequel is being bumped up from April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021.

Studios have struggled as many movie theaters have either shut down or reduced capacity because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Regal and Cineworld cinemas recently announced they would be suspending operations at their theaters in the United States and United Kingdom until further notice.

