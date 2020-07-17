The Chicks release new album ‘Gaslighter’

FILE - In this May 26, 2006, file photo, Dixie Chicks, from left, Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire, wave to the crowd as they perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" summer concert series in Bryant Park, in New York. The surprise collaboration of Beyonce and the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards was still rocking the music world on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, but not all were impressed by the electric performance  and some country fans unleashed their anger on social media. Still, the collaboration did have plenty of fan support from others and celebrity admirers. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)

(CNN) — It’s their first album under the group’s new name.

The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, dropped their highly anticipated new album, “Gaslighter” on Friday.

It’s the first album in nearly 14 years from the country music group. It also comes at a major moment for the group who publicly announced their new name in the wake of America’s reckoning with racism.

They said at the time that they wanted to “meet this moment,” in the country’s history.

The album has 12 songs and features their new single, “March, March,” a tribute to protests for equality and social issues.

Their last album, “Taking the Long Way,” won a Grammy for album of the year.

