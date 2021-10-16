BOSTON (WHDH) - The medieval-themed movie “The Last Duel” written by Massachusetts natives Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hits theaters this weekend.

This is the first film the pair has written together since “Good Will Hunting” in 1997.

The movie follows the true story of Marguerite de Courreges, a woman who claimed she was assaulted by her husband’s former friend in 1300s France.

“It was really kind of sad and infuriating how little information there was about her considering she was the person at the heart of it,” said actress Jodie Comer, who portrays de Courreges in the film.

Damon stars opposite Comer, portraying husband Jean de Courreges.

“Everyone who made this movie understands that [Margeurite] is telling the truth,” Damon said during a press junket. “The only person who doesn’t is Adam Driver’s character.”

Driver plays Jacques Le Gris, who dismisses Margeurite’s allegations as just a dream. In revenge, Jean challenges Jacques to a battle in combat.

“Because of all of the institutions validating [Jacque’s] experience and his beliefs and telling him that he can do no wrong, he could do something so heinous and wrong he doesn’t even understand it,” Damon explained.

“Basically we want to tell a story about an extraordinary woman…that it happens to be a true story, that makes it even better,” added Affleck.

The film is divided into three parts, each told from a different perspective.

“From the guys’ perspectives, they’re all ruled by their ego and their power,” said Comer, whose character provides the final perspective in the film.

“The Last Duel” was officially released into theaters on October 15.

