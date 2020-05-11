Newton native and actor John Krasinski enlisted his former “The Office” castmates to join in on a virtual wedding for a Maryland couple who got engaged by recreating the show’s famous proposal scene.

John proposed to his girlfriend, Susan, by dropping down on one knee at a gas station, similar to how Krasinski’s “The Office” character, Jim Halpert, proposed to Pam Beesly.

Krasinski invited the couple onto his online show “Some Good News,” where he surprised the couple by acting as the minister for their virtual wedding.

“You think I’m kidding, but I just got ordained as a minister,” Krasinski said.

The actor turned wedding planner brought on the couple’s family and former “The Office” co-star Jenna Fischer as Susan’s maid of honor. Country singer Zac Brown also sang before they said, “I do.”

The couple was then surprised by the rest of the cast, including Acton-native Steve Carell and Newton-native B.J. Novak, who reenacted the show’s famous wedding reception dance.

Krasinski also offered a toast to the newlyweds, saying, “You also represent all the other beautiful couples in the world going through the exact same thing so us here at SGN are here for you and we’re here for them. Congratulations to all.”

