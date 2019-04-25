(WHDH) — A fan favorite sitcom could soon be leaving Netflix as NBCUniversal prepares to launch its own streaming service in 2020.

The network currently has a contract with Netflix to air “The Office” on the video-streaming giant’s platform but this could all change when the contract expires in 2021 and NBCUniversal looks to gain subscribers on their upcoming streaming service.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that internal discussions about removing “The Office” from Netflix have already begun.

NBCUniversal previously said that once it launches its own streaming service, it would still continue “to license content to other studios and platforms, while retaining rights to certain titles for its new service.”

The possibility of Netflix losing one of its most watched shows comes months after “Friends” was nearly pulled from the video-streaming giant’s lineup.

Netflix reportedly paid about $100 million to keep “Friends” available to subscribers through 2019.

