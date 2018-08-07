ATLANTA (WHDH) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson found his “next co-star” and some new friends during a visit to the Georgia Aquarium over the weekend.

The actor first posted a photo of his family at the aquarium that thanked the staff for “being so gracious, kind and informative to my family and our friends.”

He then went on to show off the new friends he made at the aquarium — a Beluga Whale and two seals.

The Rock posted the photo of the whale with the caption, “Found my next co-star. Just look at this beautiful animal with staggering intelligence. And the Beluga Whale is awesome too. Seriously, in awe of these creatures.”

